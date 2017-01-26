First things first: Trump’s election was greeted by wild rumours in Galway that all the US multinationals would be forced by the new president to re-locate to North America. This did not happen under Obama, as was initially feared, and it will not happen under Trump.

Even if 'The Donald' wanted to – and he most likely does not want to ruffle the feathers of fellow members of the billionaire class - the 45th US president can only introduce minor incremental changes in the behaviour of the biggest banks, and the 500 most powerful global multinationals. So, it will be business as usual in Ballybrit, Parkmore, and Mervue.

Now to the election and its aftermath: Unquestionably Trump showed himself to be a boorish and odious individual, who played on the vilest prejudices to garner support. Despite being born and bred establishment he presented himself as the anti-establishment candidate. Clinton, in contrast, showed she was the mouthpiece of Wall Street and the Washington insiders. That is why she lost.