Advertisement

Cóisir na Nollag brings a successful year to a close for Gaillimh le Gaeilge

Thu, Dec 29, 2016

Some members of Bord Sti&uacute;rtha Ghaillimh le Gaeilge: P&aacute;draig &Oacute; Beaglaoich, Aindri&uacute; D&rsquo;Arcy, M&aacute;ire Mhic Aodha, with the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr. Noel Larkin and Maeve Joyce, Manager of Galway Chamber Iggy &Oacute; Muircheartaigh and Barry O&rsquo;Sullivan, at C&oacute;isir na Nollag Chairde Ghaillimh le Gaeilge in the Harbour Hotel, Dock Road, Galway. This annual event is hosted by Gaillimh le Gaeilge to say a &lsquo;M&iacute;le Bu&iacute;ochas&rsquo; to all their Cairde and supporters who have helped them in the promotion of the Irish Language in Galway.

Gaillimh le Gaeilge hosted their annual ‘Cóisir na Nollag’ in the Harbour Hotel last week. At the event, Cathaoirleach Ghaillimh le Gaeilge, Bernadette Mullarkey welcomed the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Noel Larkin and thanked Galway City Council for their funding of €50,000 for 2017.

Bernadette Mullarkey also thanked An Roinn Ealaíon, Oidhreachta, Gnóthaí Réigiúnacha, Tuaithe agus Gaeltachta for their support and reflected on the year. The highlight for Gaillimh le Gaeilge was when Uachtarán na hÉireann, Micheál D. Ó hUigínn officiated at a ceremony in Galway City Council to announce ‘Cathair na Gaillimhe/The City of Galway’ as the first Bilingual City in Ireland as part of Galway’s centenery celebrations for 2016. Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh, Galway’s bilingual business award was a great success with Top Oil, Galway scooping the overall prize and 2016 saw an increase of 22% in the demand for Gaillimh le Gaeilge service – Gaeilge sa Ghnó.

This year, Gaillimh le Gaeilge hosted an ‘Aonach beag na Nollag’, which gave Cairde an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts with ‘an Ghaeilge’ as part of their branding. An Spailpín Fánach, Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Joyce’s Supermarket, Judy Greene Pottery and Standún had stands at the event selling their wide range of Irish language products to all the guests.

News

Galway County Council website wins national award for commemoration

Some members of Bord Sti&uacute;rtha Ghaillimh le Gaeilge: P&aacute;draig &Oacute; Beaglaoich, Aindri&uacute; D&rsquo;Arcy, M&aacute;ire Mhic Aodha, with the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr. Noel Larkin and Maeve Joyce, Manager of Galway Chamber Iggy &Oacute; Muircheartaigh and Barry O&rsquo;Sullivan, at C&oacute;isir na Nollag Chairde Ghaillimh le Gaeilge in the Harbour Hotel, Dock Road, Galway. This annual event is hosted by Gaillimh le Gaeilge to say a &lsquo;M&iacute;le Bu&iacute;ochas&rsquo; to all their Cairde and supporters who have helped them in the promotion of the Irish Language in Galway.
The National Library of Ireland (NLI) has announced that Galway County Council’s website Decade of Commemoration was one of the ten winning websites, chosen by the public, which they believe best record Irish life in 2016 and remember the ...

What's On

Prodigy - a classical start for 2017

Alma Deutscher.
ALMA DEUTSCHER is no ordinary 11-year-old. She is acclaimed as one of today’s most exciting young composers and pianists, and she joins a long line of classical musicians who have genuine claim to be considered a prodigy. ...

Property

Are you thinking of selling in 2017?

SOLD: No 12 Glenard Road, Salthill.
As we approach another new year, Galway city estate agent Mullery auctioneers is actively seeking properties for sale throughout the city and county to meet exceptionally strong demand. ...

Motors

Winter driving tips - survive the snow, ice and rain

Forest dome at Finn Lough Resort. Photo: Rob Durston.
Driving in wintery conditions can be unsettling and dangerous at times, but sometimes it is unavoidable. ...

Jobs

Ireland West Airport to welcome almost 30,000 passengers over Christmas period

xOrdo star with Paul Killoran (front centre) Galway&rsquo;s Best Young Entrepreneur, IBYE 2016 Awarded by Local Enterprise Office Galway at the Portershed. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Ireland West Airport is expecting to have its busiest Christmas period in the airport’s 30 year history as thousands of people make their way home for Christmas to the West and North West. Over the Christmas period the airport is expected to ...

Sport

Tribal Leader League's December Showdown

Top tips for Game Week 17 ...

Lifestyle

My 'Lidl' dream became a big success!

I've worked in many Galway restaurants and hotels over the years but always wanted my own business. I loved the idea of a food van, travelling around meeting different people from all over the country so I converted a van into a fully working ...

Competitions

The SkeffADVENTure Christmas Countdown

We love Christmas and have launched our Skeff Christmas Countdown campaign! ...

 

Page generated in 0.1056 seconds.