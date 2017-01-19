Advertisement

Allegations of ‘delay tactics’ and a lack of finance preventing social housing being built in Galway

Thu, Jan 19, 2017

Independent city councillor Declan McDonnell.

Allegations have been made that a mixture of “delay tactics”, no emergency planning, and a lack of finance in the Department of Housing are preventing 69 local authority houses from being built in Galway, as the city’s housing waiting list rises to almost 5,000 families.

The 69 proposed houses are located in the Knocknacarra area. Of these, 14 are located on the Ballymoneen Road, and were approved by the then Minister for the Environment, Alan Kelly, in May 2015. Despite this, and tenders having been received by the local authority almost six months ago, permission to go ahead with construction has yet been forthcoming.

According to Independent city councillor Declan McDonnell, the reason appears to lie within the finances of the Department of Housing - despite the department, and Housing Minister Simon Coveney, releasing a housing strategy - which made numerous references to the provision of social housing units in Galway- towards the end of last year.

