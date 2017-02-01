Advertisement

Galway bands get set to Rock For The Hospice

Wed, Feb 01, 2017

Tightrope play the Rock For the Hospice night at Seven. Band member Allen Feeney has organised the event. Photo:- Kelvin Gillmor

SOME OF Galway's best cover bands will take to the stage of Seven Bar, Bridge Street, this weekend for Rock For The Hospice, a night of live music to raise funds for the Galway Hospice.

The event takes place on Saturday February 4 from 8pm and the line-up is Tightrope, FYC, Converse Allstars, Pyramid, Roadhouse, Kif, and More Cowbell, along with Whiplash, the leading Irish based Metallica tribute band. There will be spot prizes on offer on the night.

Hospice care is about maximising quality of life for those with life-limiting illnesses. Specialist hospice care is provided in a number of settings, including the home, which is the preferred choice of the majority of patients. Hospice care is provided free-of-charge to those who need it, for as long as it is needed. In the case of Galway Hospice, the HSE funds about 94 per cent of the running costs of the inpatient unit in Renmore, but the Home Care and Day Care services rely totally on voluntary fundraising.

