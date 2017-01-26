There is one good thing about Trump's election
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
First things first: Trump’s election was greeted by wild rumours in Galway that all the US multinationals would be forced by the new president to re-locate to North America. This did not happen under Obama, as was initially feared, and it will not happen under Trump.
