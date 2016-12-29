Cóisir na Nollag brings a successful year to a close for Gaillimh le Gaeilge
Thu, Dec 29, 2016
Gaillimh le Gaeilge hosted their annual ‘Cóisir na Nollag’ in the Harbour Hotel last week. At the event, Cathaoirleach Ghaillimh le Gaeilge, Bernadette Mullarkey welcomed the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Noel Larkin and thanked Galway City Council for their funding of €50,000 for 2017.
