A review of hospital-bed capacity to be completed by the HSE later this year will support the case for a new hospital to be built in Galway, according to a local government TD.

Minister for Health Simon Harris instructed his department to commence the nationwide review last October, and its findings are expected to be contained in a report to be completed in the coming months.

He has also stated that he favours the use of demographic information in planning for the future healthcare needs of regions.