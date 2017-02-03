100 Men Who Give A Damn have raised €19,000 for local charities
Fri, Feb 03, 2017
Galway organisation, 100 Men Who Give A Damn, has been described as the ‘Dragon’s Den’ for charities by providing funding opportunities for specific projects. Every quarter, the organisation’s members’ invite three local charities to deliver a five-minute pitch on why their charity needs funds. The winning charity receives €100 from each member, potentially receiving up to €10,000.
