Fri, Jan 27, 2017
A review of hospital-bed capacity to be completed by the HSE later this year will support the case for a new hospital to be built in Galway, according to a local government TD.
Minister for Health Simon Harris instructed his department to commence the nationwide review last October, and its findings are expected to be contained in a report to be completed in the coming months.
He has also stated that he favours the use of demographic information in planning for the future healthcare needs of regions.
First things first: Trump’s election was greeted by wild rumours in Galway that all the US multinationals would be forced by the new president to re-locate to North America. This did not happen under Obama, as was initially feared, and it will ...
BLOOD, TOIL, tears, and sweat, ravaged emotions, heartbreak, and cathartic confessional honesty, these are the things the words and music of Scottish indie-rock band Frightened Rabbit are built on. ...
O’Donnellan & Joyce has a number of properties for sale that would make ideal family homes and that have the benefit of separate accommodation with earning potential. ...
Jeep Ireland has updated the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which it claims is the world's most awarded SUV. Prices start from €70,950 for the Limited 3.0L V6 CRD 250hp, a reduction of some €9,000. ...
Shannon Group’s role as a key driver of regional economic growth has been underlined by increases in 2016 passenger and visitor numbers to Shannon Airport and Shannon Heritage, respectively. ...
The New Year brings about the renewing of the previous year's promises of getting into shape, travelling more, and enjoying the finer things in life. However, 2017 may enable you to try out something different, be it a new sport, a new pastime, or ...
Let’s brighten up your ‘Blue Monday’! ...
Page generated in 0.0888 seconds.