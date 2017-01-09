Advertisement

Ó Clochartaigh demands Kyne 'sort out' hidden estra fees in Aran Island air service contract

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

"Long term damage" could be inflicted on the air service to the Aran Islands as the current contract for the service could force passengers needing flights for funerals or other 'unprecedented situations' to pay up to €35 extra per seat.

This is the view of Sinn Féin senator Trevor Ó Clochartaigh, who was reacting to a problem which has arisen over the terms of the public service obligation contract the Government has drawn up for flights between the County Galway mainland and the Aran Islands. It is the latest controversy to dog the service.

In December, Aer Arann was selected to operate the PSO flights to the Aran Islands. The decision followed a lengthy process over the future of the air route, with enormous controversy generated by the initial Government decision to make helicopters the new mode of transport, and to make Galway Airport the mainland arrival and departure point.

