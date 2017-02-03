Advertisement

100 Men Who Give A Damn have raised €19,000 for local charities

Fri, Feb 03, 2017

CEO, Bill Griffin and Fundraising Manager, Deirdre Treacy of Galway Simon Community are presented with a cheque from 100 Men Who Give A Damn! for &euro;5,100 on the night of the pitch event with an additional &euro;800 donated later.

Galway organisation, 100 Men Who Give A Damn, has been described as the ‘Dragon’s Den’ for charities by providing funding opportunities for specific projects. Every quarter, the organisation’s members’ invite three local charities to deliver a five-minute pitch on why their charity needs funds. The winning charity receives €100 from each member, potentially receiving up to €10,000.

Since its inception in early 2016, 100 Men Who Give A Damn has supported the local community by raising €19,000 for charities including Galway Simon Community, the Manuela Riedo Foundation, Down Syndrome Ireland, and Children’s Language Development Preschool.

Their latest beneficiary, homeless charity Galway Simon Community, was the winning charity of their November 2016 pitch event and received a donation of €5,100 at the event. This total then rose to €5,900 after further contributions from absent members’.

