Gaillimh le Gaeilge hosted their annual ‘Cóisir na Nollag’ in the Harbour Hotel last week. At the event, Cathaoirleach Ghaillimh le Gaeilge, Bernadette Mullarkey welcomed the Mayor of the City of Galway, Cllr Noel Larkin and thanked Galway City Council for their funding of €50,000 for 2017.

Bernadette Mullarkey also thanked An Roinn Ealaíon, Oidhreachta, Gnóthaí Réigiúnacha, Tuaithe agus Gaeltachta for their support and reflected on the year. The highlight for Gaillimh le Gaeilge was when Uachtarán na hÉireann, Micheál D. Ó hUigínn officiated at a ceremony in Galway City Council to announce ‘Cathair na Gaillimhe/The City of Galway’ as the first Bilingual City in Ireland as part of Galway’s centenery celebrations for 2016. Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh, Galway’s bilingual business award was a great success with Top Oil, Galway scooping the overall prize and 2016 saw an increase of 22% in the demand for Gaillimh le Gaeilge service – Gaeilge sa Ghnó.

This year, Gaillimh le Gaeilge hosted an ‘Aonach beag na Nollag’, which gave Cairde an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts with ‘an Ghaeilge’ as part of their branding. An Spailpín Fánach, Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop, Joyce’s Supermarket, Judy Greene Pottery and Standún had stands at the event selling their wide range of Irish language products to all the guests.