Passenger numbers soar to over 730,000 at IWAK

Mon, Jan 09, 2017

2016 has proven to be a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first time in the airports 31 year history. In 2016, the annual number of passengers using the airport increased by seven per cent to 734,031, an increase of 48,563 passengers compared to 2015. The Airport now serves 23 International destinations and is served by three of Europes major International airlines, Aer Lingus, Flybe and Ryanair.

The growth in passenger numbers in 2016 was fuelled by the commencement of four new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh with Flybe, Costa Dorada with Falcon and Thomson Holidays and the arrival of the first ever charter service from Boston with Aer Lingus. Extra capacity on existing services from Barcelona, Bristol, Faro and Manchester also helped drive passenger numbers to record levels in 2016.

 The UK Market saw the biggest increase in 2016 with an extra 55,000 passengers using UK services to and from the airport which represented a ten per cent increase on 2015 numbers. The Airport now serves nine different airports across the UK which represents the biggest selection of UK services to and from the West and North West of Ireland.

