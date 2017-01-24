Fianna Fáil Deputy for Mayo Lisa Chambers has labelled waiting times for children seeking occupational therapy services in Mayo as appalling.

Speaking on the matter Deputy Chambers said “After a number of complaints into my office regarding waiting times for occupational therapy appointments I put a question to the Minister for Health asking for the current waiting times for an appointment, along with the number of children under 18 seeking occupational therapy services; the response I received was shocking,”

Deputy Chambers went on to say“I was informed that the waiting times for an appointment with the occupational therapy services in Mayo are based on a prioritisation system. What this means, is the services are provided on a needs basis and waiting times vary according to the client group and the clients’ needs."