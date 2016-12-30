Advertisement

Man charged in Australia over 1997 murder of Mayoman’s daughter

Ciara Glennon who was murdered in Perth in 1997.

A man has been charged in Australia with the murder of the daughter of a Westport man, almost two decades after her death.

Ciara Glennon, whose father comes from Westport, went missing on the evening of March 14, 1997 after she went for drinks with friends in the Continental Hotel in the Claremont area of Perth. She left her friends to get a taxi home after midnight, but she never made it home.

Three weeks later passersby found her body partially clothed in scrubland. Ms Glennon was born in Zambia where her parents Denis and Una had been working as teachers, before they settled in Australia when she was five years of age.

