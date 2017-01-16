Mon, Jan 16, 2017
Castlebar native Caitríona Ruane has announced that she will not be standing for reelection in any upcoming Northern Ireland Assembly elections. Ms Ruane who has been a MLA for South Down for the past 14 years for Sinn Féin had served as Education Minister and principal Deputy Speaker during her tenure in the Belfast based body.
According to the BBC Ms Ruane said that her time as Education Minister had been a pleasure and that her work in that department involved "abolishing the eleven plus exam, tackling underachievement, improving educational attainment and excellence for all, investing in the Irish medium sector and delivering the largest school building programme in decades".
Students from Jesus and Mary Secondary School in Gortnor Abbey picked up the third place award in the technology category of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Festival last weekend. Sarah Murphy and Mary Murphy picked up the bronze award for ...
2016 has proven to be a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first time in the airports 31 year history. In 2016, the annual number of passengers using the airport increased by 7% to 734,031, ...
Eating a morning meal is a healthy habit if you're watching your weight. Research shows that regular breakfast eaters tend to be leaner, and dieters are more successful at losing weight, and keeping it off, when they eat breakfast. What's more, ...
Singer-songwriter Paddy comes to the Garbo’s venue in Castlebar this Saturday night January 14. Casey, who has just released his new single titled “Everything Must Change” from his upcoming new album due to be released in 2017, will ...
Just weeks after a world premiere unveiling in Paris, Peugeot has presented the new GT Line and GT versions of the new Peugeot 3008 SUV. ...
Yeas can go by in a flash and so it has been — it is a decade this week since the Mayo Advertiser first arrived on your doorstep. Being a Mayo native myself and continuing the sterling work what the Galway Advertiser had achieved in Galway ...
Cloherty chartered surveyors has announce the auction of a substantial mixed use residential commercial property at Kevin Barry Street, Ballina. This property has a strategic position in Ballina town centre adjacent to the site of the old ...
