Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Fianna Fáil Deputy for Mayo Lisa Chambers has labelled waiting times for children seeking occupational therapy services in Mayo as appalling.
Speaking on the matter Deputy Chambers said “After a number of complaints into my office regarding waiting times for occupational therapy appointments I put a question to the Minister for Health asking for the current waiting times for an appointment, along with the number of children under 18 seeking occupational therapy services; the response I received was shocking,”
Deputy Chambers went on to say“I was informed that the waiting times for an appointment with the occupational therapy services in Mayo are based on a prioritisation system. What this means, is the services are provided on a needs basis and waiting times vary according to the client group and the clients’ needs."
