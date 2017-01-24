Advertisement

426 children waiting for Occupational Therapy appointments in Mayo

Tue, Jan 24, 2017

Deputy Lisa Chambers

Fianna Fáil Deputy for Mayo Lisa Chambers has labelled waiting times for children seeking occupational therapy services in Mayo as appalling.

Speaking on the matter Deputy Chambers said “After a number of complaints into my office regarding waiting times for occupational therapy appointments I put a question to the Minister for Health asking for the current waiting times for an appointment, along with the number of children under 18 seeking occupational therapy services; the response I received was shocking,”

Deputy Chambers went on to say“I was informed that the waiting times for an appointment with the occupational therapy services in Mayo are based on a prioritisation system. What this means, is the services are provided on a needs basis and waiting times vary according to the client group and the clients’ needs."

Sport

Three of the best for Mayo in Sligo seals North West Cup win

Belmullet&#039;s Ryan O&#039;Donoghue was in top form for Mayo. Photo: Sportsfile
Mayo manager Michael Solan made seven changes from the side that started the previous week against Donegal with Marcus Park, Gary McHale, James Kelly, Cathal Hennelly, Ryan O’Donoghue, Barry Duffy and Colm Reape all coming into the starting 15 ...

News

Taoiseach welcomes €20.4 million Investment in Mayo Roads

Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD
An Taoiseach Enda Kenny T.D. has welcomed the announcement of €20,417,862 for Regional and Local Roads in Mayo in 2017. Taoiseach Kenny said “I welcome confirmation by my colleague, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross ...

Business

Tests of Mayo broadband speeds ranks wireless provider Imagine as delivering faster speeds than many fibre providers

Ranking of broadband speeds in Mayo released by independent measurement expert, Ookla Speedtest “demonstrate the fundamental importance of wireless internet connectivity to counties like Mayo”, leading internet provider Imagine said ...

Health & Lifestyle

Fantastic facilities, great prices, and friendly staff at Breaffy Leisure Club

The Breaffy club has something for everyone, from its fully equipped gym with cardio machines, fixed and free weights, aerobics studio, to the impressive 20 metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi. ...

Entertainment

Finbar Hoban Presents ...Lisa Canny at Garbo's

Mayo native Lisa Canny began showing a big interest in music from a very young age, teaching herself tunes on the piano, and she will be bringing her talents to Castlebar on Saturday February 25 as part of the Finbar Hoban Presents series.  ...

Motoring

Peugeot unveils new 3008 SUV GT and GT line range-topping versions

New Peugeot 2008
Just weeks after a world premiere unveiling in Paris, Peugeot has presented the new GT Line and GT versions of the new Peugeot 3008 SUV. ...

Opinion

We turn ten today — thanks for letting us serve you

Yeas can go by in a flash and so it has been — it is a decade this week since the Mayo Advertiser first arrived on your doorstep. Being a Mayo native myself and continuing the sterling work what the Galway Advertiser had achieved in Galway ...

Property

Exceptional value in mixed use property in Ballina

Cloherty chartered surveyors has announce the auction of a substantial mixed use residential commercial property at Kevin Barry Street, Ballina. This property has a strategic position in Ballina town centre adjacent to the site of the old ...

 

Page generated in 0.1257 seconds.