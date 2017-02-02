Thu, Feb 02, 2017
Westmeath and Roscommon County Councils have until March to submit an initial report to the Government on how they intend to cooperate on the management of the Monksland area of Athlone.
Director of services Barry Kehoe told councillors at Monday’s Westmeath County Council meeting (January 30) that the task is the first step in a series of recommendations which have been made by the Athlone Boundary Review Committee, which has ordered “a new programme of structured cooperation” be initiated by both local authorities.
While the boundary review recommended no change be made to the county boundary, it instructs Westmeath and Roscommon County Councils to work together to produce a “unified vision for Athlone”.
