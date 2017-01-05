Athlone is “the ideal town” for expansion to city status under new plans by the Government to develop regional cities, according to Longford-Westmeath Independent Deputy, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

Deputy Moran was responding to proposals from Minster for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney, whereby a handful of regional cities are to be earmarked for future economic and social growth.

The ‘national planning framework’ includes a potential new city in the Midlands and Deputy Moran believes that Athlone fits the bill perfectly.