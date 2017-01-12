Thu, Jan 12, 2017
The new year has kicked off with some positive jobs news for Athlone, with the announcement that US firm Aerie Pharmaceuticals is to establish a facility in the town.
The company, which develops treatments for eye diseases, aims to spend more than €23 million on the plant, with the expected creation of 50 jobs.
