Green light for advance technology units a boost for job prospects
Thu, Dec 29, 2016
The granting of planning permission for two advance technology units at the IDA Business and Technology Park at Garrycastle, Athlone represents a major boost for job prospects in the area for 2017, Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has said.
