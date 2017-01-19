Advertisement

Smaller businesses will be “hammered” by new commercial rates

Thu, Jan 19, 2017

 

Local councillors have described proposed new commercial rates as “another blow to small businesses”, with the news that some local businesses are facing hikes of up to 300 per cent in rates.

Business owners across counties Westmeath, Roscommon, and Longford received a letter from the Valuation Office on Monday morning, setting out the new Proposed Valuation on their premises.

