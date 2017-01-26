Advertisement

Council blunder forces restart of Church Street consultation

Thu, Jan 26, 2017

 

The planning process for enhancement works to Athlone’s Church Street, including controversial plans to introduce a one-way system, is to be recommenced after the council discovered an error in the process.

A statement yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon from Pat Keating, district manager of Athlone Municipal District, stated that Westmeath County Council is recommencing the Part 8 planning process for the Church Street works, “due to an administrative oversight”.

News

At home and abroad – so many issues

Miriam O&rsquo;Callaghan, MC for the Irish Travel Industry Awards, is pictured with Marie Grenham and Rachael Donnelly of Grenham Travel
Well, there is so much to talk about this week both at home and abroad, so let’s begin with abroad. ...

The Week

Pub Fiction to play The Tack Room

Stephen Ryan
Pub Fiction will be on hand to provide live music this coming Saturday night, January 28, at the Tack Room for what promises to be a great night of entertainment. ...

Property

Brackagh home has it all

Property: Brackagh, Horseleap, Moate ...

Motoring

Check out the updated BMW 4 Series range at Colm Quinn

The BMW 4 Series Coupé, BMW 4 Series Convertible and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé have received refreshed styling, upgraded cabins and new interior features. ...

Business

2016 busiest ever year at Ireland West Airport as passenger numbers soar to over 730,000 for the first time

2016 has proven to be a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first time in the airports 31 year history. In 2016, the annual number of passengers using the airport increased by 7% to 734,031, ...

Sport

Buccs look to keep AIL run going against Ballymena

Mata Fifita tries to break through the Cork Constitution defence during last weekend&rsquo;s defeat
Buccaneers host Ballymena in a greatly anticipated Ulster Bank League showdown at Dubarry Park when Division 1B resumes after the lengthy festive break. ...

Lifestyle

New year, new you at Bikram Yoga Athlone

It’s that time of year again, when we all decide that this is the year we are going to get fit, healthy, and slim! But have you already fallen off the wagon? Are you bored of your fitness routine? Is it time to introduce something new? Well ...

Opinion

Farewell to 2016 – and welcome 2017

I hope you have survived Christmas. As I write this, it is December 28, so life is beginning to come back to normal, trains and buses are running, shops are open, people are reading newspapers, and the madness is over. Except, of course, for ...

 

Page generated in 0.0847 seconds.