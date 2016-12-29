The granting of planning permission for two advance technology units at the IDA Business and Technology Park at Garrycastle, Athlone represents a major boost for job prospects in the area for 2017, Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has said.

Westmeath County Council granted planning permission for two advance technology units on Friday, each consisting of 1347 sq m over two storeys, together with ancillary parking.

“This is excellent news as it reflects the ongoing commitment of the IDA to developing hi-tech jobs in the area which are highly prized and valued by the local workforce,” said Deputy Moran.