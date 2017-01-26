Thu, Jan 26, 2017
The planning process for enhancement works to Athlone’s Church Street, including controversial plans to introduce a one-way system, is to be recommenced after the council discovered an error in the process.
A statement yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon from Pat Keating, district manager of Athlone Municipal District, stated that Westmeath County Council is recommencing the Part 8 planning process for the Church Street works, “due to an administrative oversight”.
