Fri, Aug 22, 2014
2013 saw the highest ever number of events take place in Mullingar Arts Centre, with attendance also up on the previous number of years.
Some 127 separate events took place in the centre during 2013, up from 99 the previous year.
Athlone is “the ideal town” for expansion to city status under new plans by the Government to develop regional cities, according to Longford-Westmeath Independent Deputy, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran. ...
Fresh from teaching Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson a whole new bag of tricks for the movie Now You See Me 2, Keith Barry returns with a brand new live show, ‘Hypnomagick’, coming to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone on Saturday, January ...
Property: 8 Fairlands, Roscommon Road, Athlone ...
The Seat Ateca has been named ‘Best Buy Car of Europe in 2017’ at the AUTOBEST 2017 awards. ...
Westmeath natives who are home from abroad for the holidays, and all those who consider themselves part of the Westmeath diaspora, are invited to take part in a major survey on the future development of their home county. ...
The team at the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe are all about weddings, so to celebrate their wedding showcase which takes place on Sunday, January 15, they wanted to share some great tips they have learned over the years. ...
I hope you have survived Christmas. As I write this, it is December 28, so life is beginning to come back to normal, trains and buses are running, shops are open, people are reading newspapers, and the madness is over. Except, of course, for ...
This Saturday, August 23, Fore is springing to life with a fantastic fun event for Heritage Week. ...
