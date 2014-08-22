Advertisement

Arts centre reports busiest year yet

Fri, Aug 22, 2014

 

2013 saw the highest ever number of events take place in Mullingar Arts Centre, with attendance also up on the previous number of years.

Some 127 separate events took place in the centre during 2013, up from 99 the previous year.

News

Plenty of history and heritage on show at Fore

Albert Reynolds 1932-2014
This Saturday, August 23, Fore is springing to life with a fantastic fun event for Heritage Week. ...

 

