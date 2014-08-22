Fri, Aug 22, 2014
2013 saw the highest ever number of events take place in Mullingar Arts Centre, with attendance also up on the previous number of years.
Some 127 separate events took place in the centre during 2013, up from 99 the previous year.
Pub Fiction will be on hand to provide live music this coming Saturday night, January 28, at the Tack Room for what promises to be a great night of entertainment. ...
Property: Brackagh, Horseleap, Moate ...
The BMW 4 Series Coupé, BMW 4 Series Convertible and BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé have received refreshed styling, upgraded cabins and new interior features. ...
2016 has proven to be a record breaking year at Ireland West Airport with passenger numbers exceeding 730,000 for the first time in the airports 31 year history. In 2016, the annual number of passengers using the airport increased by 7% to 734,031, ...
Buccaneers host Ballymena in a greatly anticipated Ulster Bank League showdown at Dubarry Park when Division 1B resumes after the lengthy festive break. ...
It’s that time of year again, when we all decide that this is the year we are going to get fit, healthy, and slim! But have you already fallen off the wagon? Are you bored of your fitness routine? Is it time to introduce something new? Well ...
I hope you have survived Christmas. As I write this, it is December 28, so life is beginning to come back to normal, trains and buses are running, shops are open, people are reading newspapers, and the madness is over. Except, of course, for ...
This Saturday, August 23, Fore is springing to life with a fantastic fun event for Heritage Week. ...
Page generated in 0.5937 seconds.