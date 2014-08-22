Fri, Aug 22, 2014
2013 saw the highest ever number of events take place in Mullingar Arts Centre, with attendance also up on the previous number of years.
Some 127 separate events took place in the centre during 2013, up from 99 the previous year.
The granting of planning permission for two advance technology units at the IDA Business and Technology Park at Garrycastle, Athlone represents a major boost for job prospects in the area for 2017, Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has said. ...
Property: Beechpark, Athlone ...
Mercedes-AMG has wheeled out their latest creation – the Mercedes-AMG E63 version of the new E-Class – to an audience of international media ahead of its market introduction. ...
Westmeath natives who are home from abroad for the holidays, and all those who consider themselves part of the Westmeath diaspora, are invited to take part in a major survey on the future development of their home county. ...
If you are looking for a wedding hotel with a difference, with stunning panoramic lake views and superb food, then you have to pay a visit to Glasson Country House Hotel and Golf Club. ...
I hope you have survived Christmas. As I write this, it is December 28, so life is beginning to come back to normal, trains and buses are running, shops are open, people are reading newspapers, and the madness is over. Except, of course, for ...
This Saturday, August 23, Fore is springing to life with a fantastic fun event for Heritage Week. ...
Page generated in 0.1035 seconds.